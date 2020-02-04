Power back on at Royal Windsor Terrace following electrical fire

Power is fully back up and running at a downtown Windsor highrise after an accidental electrical fire on Jan. 22.

Electrical workers had been working to restore power at Royal Windsor Terrace since then, though running water and hot water continued to be available.

Power in most units was restored last Wednesday, except for the fifth and sixth floors, but electricity was fully restored to all floors on Monday.

"I think a general sense of relief could summarize it best," said property manager Mark Smith, with Parkside Property Management.

"I'm thankful it wasn't any longer than it was, considering the extent of the damage."

Smith said that last week, more than half of the residents had temporarily moved out while the power was out, but that to the best of his knowledge, almost all have returned or are in the process of returning.

"Overall, throughout it all, the ones that stayed were in surprisingly good spirits. Everybody was understanding of the situation that we as management and the staff were in," he said.

"Everybody was all working together."

The fire, which started on the fifth floor, destroyed the bus bar electrical equipment which feeds electricity to the building's upper floors.

Smith explained that restoration work will continue on the fifth and sixth floors for the next couple of weeks.

He added that residents may need to call their TV and internet services providers as some of those services, including their front door phone, might not be working a this time.

Smith further explained that there are a few additional minor systems that also need to get up and running like a few outstanding security cameras, as well as the fire alarm monitoring system.

Until that's operational once again, staff are doing a fire watch 24/7, which means that someone is physically monitoring the floors of the building.

"We're in pretty decent shape," Smith said.