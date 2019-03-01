Potential threat closes Wallaceburg high school Friday

The high school in Wallaceburg is closed for the day.

The Lambton Kent District School Board, on advice of the Chatham-Kent Police Service, decided to close Wallaceburg District Secondary School because of a potential threat.

A note was found in the school at the end of the day Thursday, Feb. 28.

The school is closed to allow police to investigate the incident.

Director of Education Jim Costello said staff are still expected to report to work. They may be asked to assist with the investigation.

"We might look at handwriting, answer questions regarding who may have been in a certain location at a certain time based on evidence found," said Costello. "We cooperate completely."

The note was found in a school bathroom, but Costello didn't know if it was student, staff or faculty who found it.

"We'll follow [police] direction regarding next steps and, in the meantime, communicate with our community," said Costello.

Police have not yet commented on the nature of the threat.

