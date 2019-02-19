Workforce WindsorEssex hopes to help potential employees find jobs with new online map tool

One Windsor group is making finding a job in a certain part of town — or with certain resources nearby — a little easier.

It's called WEmap Jobs and it's an online tool that allows users to get down to street level to look for jobs in certain neighbourhoods.

Workforce WindsorEssex senior director Justin Falconer said the new tool will help people visualize job postings and plan their commute.

"You can see clusters of listings, whether you live in the south end of Windsor, downtown or even Leamington," said Falconer.

The map can show you jobs near school or home, or along a transit route you might need to take.

A close-up view of how many jobs are available in Windsor, according to the Workforce WindsorEssex job map tool. (Workforce WindsorEssex)

"There are about 18 services you can map," said Falconer, including transit, childcare centres and apprenticeship training.

Falconer said the idea came a few years ago, focused mostly on mapping job openings with public transit.

"Over the last couple years we've been able to improve that service."

According to Falconer, the site is updated on a daily basis, mostly through an automated process that pulls job postings from other web pages.

"It's so you don't have to spend your whole day going to different job boards," said Falconer.

Prospective employers can also contact Workforce Windsor Essex to have their own postings added directly to the map.

The website shows job postings for Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex. (Workforce WindsorEssex)

The website can also translate into more than 100 languages, to accommodate Windsor's diverse community.

"Being able to read [the posting] in your mother tongue is immensely helpful," said Falconer.

The site launched Feb. 7, but Falconer said the response has been really positive already.

"Our web analytics, in less than two weeks, we've had 3,500 unique visitors accessing this tool."

Find the map tool on the Workforce WindsorEssex website.