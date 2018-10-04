Student trades pot brownies for homecoming queen votes, say police
It's unclear if the campaign tactic won her the homecoming crown
Police are investigating allegations that a 17-year-old cheerleader distributed marijuana-laced brownies at her southwestern Michigan high school in an effort to be voted homecoming queen.
WXMI-TV reports that three brownies recovered from students at Hartford High School have been sent to the state police crime lab for testing. Investigators say nine other confections remain unaccounted for.
Hartford police officer Michael Prince says officers learned through a tip that the brownies were taken to the school on Sept. 26. The tipster said some were distributed in goodie bags for the football team, and the leftovers were used for homecoming queen votes.
Prince says they plan to interview the cheerleading suspect and her mother when they return from a trip. It's unclear if the campaign tactic won her the homecoming crown.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.