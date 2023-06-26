'Severe' storm leaves downed trees, possibility of a tornado in Windsor

Meterologist with Environment Canada says there was a possible tornado in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday evening.

Kelly Hobelmas told CBC Windsor the federal weather agency received several reports on social media of a possible tornado in the Windsor area at around 6:45 p.m. during Sunday nights "severe" storm.

Several social media users reported seeing debris in the air and downed trees in the Windsor-Essex area.

One user shared a video showing the wind push around and flip their trampoline and playground set. A downed fence can also be seen in the background.

On Sunday, between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. Hobelmas said there was a line of thunderstorms moving through southwestern Ontario.

Hobelmas said Monday morning it was still too early to tell if there was a tornado or not, an assessment that's usually done in partnership with Northern Tornadoes Project.

Dave Sills, executive director of the Northern Tornadoes Project, told CBC Windsor debris in the air is usually a sign of a possible tornado.

Report of possible tornado with debris in the air, can see Gordie Howe bridge in background so west Windsor somewhere. Said to be near 6:30 PM. <a href="https://twitter.com/NTP_Reports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NTP_Reports</a> <a href="https://t.co/oGNklJGomg">https://t.co/oGNklJGomg</a> —@dave_sills

He said once there's wind damage, there's a limited number of options as to what could have happened.

"It can either be due to a tornado, or due to a downburst, or it's possible that it's due to something we call a gustnado," he said.

"Usually with tornadoes [we're looking for] that long, narrow damage path. And the damage is often quite isolated, the track is usually only a few 100 meters wide, especially with a tornado that's just produced damage like this one."

Parts of a tree log at the Beachgrove Golf Course in Tecumseh. (Sonya Varma/CBC)

Sills said after looking at radar data, sending a team to the area and with the help of "citizen scientists," they would know whether or not there was a tornado by the end of Monday.

"There's also other damage in Windsor in east end and Forest Glade in Essex ... and even near Chatham. So all of these locations will be surveyed by the crew heading out this morning," he said.

Jason Moore, City of Windsor's senior manager of communications and customer service, said in an email to CBC Windsor on Monday the city received 14 calls to their 311 line regarding downed trees, with "no significant damage to the city."