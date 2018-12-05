Possible skull found outside Detroit church, police say

Police say a possible human skull was found in a flower pot outside a Detroit church.

The Rev. Joseph Blankenship told The Detroit News that the person who spotted it Sunday afternoon at Marion Chapel Missionary Baptist Church initially thought the skull might have been a leftover Halloween decoration.

"The more they looked, it didn't seem like it," Blankenship said.

Detroit police say officers retrieved the skull, which appeared to be human and was missing its lower jaw area. It will be examined by the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

