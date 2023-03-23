The LaSalle Police Service says a house fire that left a family displaced earlier this year is being investigated as arson.

At 3 a.m., on Jan. 29, a fully involved fire occurred at 1077 Reaume Road in LaSalle.

Video surveillance footage was obtained and investigators saw a person wearing what appears to be a light-coloured jacket getting out of a minivan near the home and entering the property shortly before the fire was reported.

The LPS Criminal Investigation Unit "believes the fire was intentionally set, and is now being investigated as arson," the police service said in a media release on Thursday.

They are gathering further evidence and asking the public with further information or video surveillance that can help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaSalle police.