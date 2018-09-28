Possible abduction attempt being investigated by Windsor police

Police are investigating a possible abduction attempt in downtown Windsor.

Officers responded to a suspicious incident Thursday morning in the 300 block of Dougall Avenue.

A woman reported she was approached by multiple people in a vehicle at about 5:15 a.m., in which one person allegedly called out for the woman to "come here." She ran away and later reported the incident to police.

This incident is being investigated by the Major Crimes Branch.

Social media doesn't trigger a report, says sergeant

Windsor police also acknowledged a series of recent social media posts about abduction attempts across the city, adding this is the only incident they are investigating right now.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge said it's important for people to report suspicious activity directly to police, since false rumours can easily spread on social media.

"You need that call to come in ... There's no such thing as filing a report on social media to the police. The police need to be contacted directly," said Betteridge, adding an abduction attempt should instantly trigger a 911 call.