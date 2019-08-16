Thousands participated in the Port Huron Float Down, despite unfavourable weather

This year's Port Huron Float Down on St. Clair River in Sarnia, Ont., ran smoothly and with minimal numbers of Americans being blown over to Canadian soil, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

Kathleen Getty, the deputy superintendent for search and rescue programs with the Canadian Coast Guard and the incident commander for this year's float down, says the public is becoming more informed about the dangers of participating in the annual event.

"They're getting a better understanding that it's really important to check the weather ahead of time because when you do this, you are at the mercy of the weather," said Getty.

She also noticed more people bringing paddles and covering their cell phones with plastic for protection.

Const. John Sottosanti of Sarnia Police Services had taken part in overseeing the float down.

More than 32 Americans were brought back to the border so far, say police.

He said he didn't see any major safety issues at the event and that people were co-operative. However, he said the weather was unfavourable.

"Unfortunately, the weather did play a part with the wind. It did tend to blow, especially Canadians back to shore a lot sooner than they were hoping to," said Sottosanti.

He added that it's not safe to take part in the float down.

"Especially when the weather conditions become unpredictable like they were today with storm fronts coming in."

'Think twice about coming out next year'

Sottosanti advised anyone who wants to take part in the event next year to wear life jackets and avoid drinking alcohol.

"Think twice about coming out next year," Getty added.

Sarnia police will be closing the event down shortly.