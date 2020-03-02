Pope Francis designates Detroit church as a basilica
A Detroit church has been declared a basilica by Pope Francis, a rare honour for a Roman Catholic parish in the U.S.
Ste. Anne parish, near the Detroit River, began in 1701
The Archdiocese of Detroit said Ste. Anne Church is one of only 86 churches in the U.S. to carry the title of Minor Basilica,
including three in Michigan.
Ste. Anne parish, near the Detroit River, began in 1701. It is the second-oldest continuously operating Catholic parish in the U.S. The current church was built in 1886.
Archbishop Allen Vigneron will celebrate the designation at a Mass on April 26.
