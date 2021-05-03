A shot at a vaccine: Large turnout at Windsor pop-up clinics means no more walk-ins

Two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Windsor have run out of vaccines for those hoping to walk in and get one without an appointment.

The clinics are open today for residents and workers in two "hot spot" postal codes. One is downtown, for the N9A postal code, and the other eligible postal code, in Sandwich Towne, is N9C.

The clinics are open to those 18 and older who live in the postal codes or are essential workers in those areas. They opened at 9 a.m. and were accepting patients by walk-in or appointment. But before the afternoon, the site had stopped taking new bookings because all of the available slots had been filled.

"We have now reached the end of our vaccine allocation for these clinics and will not be taking in any new clients. Those who received a card indicating an appointment time today should still attend their scheduled appointment," said WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette.

Anyone with an appointment card will get a vaccine and should report back to the site about 20 minutes in advance of their scheduled time.

Earlier this morning, she said at least 1,000 people would be able to get a shot at the pop-up locations.

The other clinic, located at St. Angela's Hall on Erie Street, was also fully booked, the health unit said in a statement early Monday afternoon.

The clinics represent the first time that COVID-19 vaccinations are open to a group of Windsor-Essex residents 18-39 who don't meet any other vaccine priority criteria, such as having a health condition or working in a licensed child-care setting.

Vaccination registration expanded

Meanwhile, vaccine eligibility is being lowered across the board in Windsor-Essex. Those 50 and up can now book an appointment, Marentette announced Monday.

As well, the health unit announced that as of Thursday, essential workers under group one in the province's vaccine rollout plan, will be able to book appointments.

As of 8 a.m., adults in hot spots throughout the province became eligible to book an appointment at a mass vaccination clinic.

That includes seven postal codes in Windsor-Essex: N8X, N8Y, N9Y, N9A, N9B, N9C and N8H.

Anyone 18 and older, or turning 18 this year, who lives in one of the postal codes is eligible.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website appeared to be experiencing technical difficulties after the expanded eligibility launched on Monday morning but the site was back online after about an hour.

Marentette said appointments were still available and slots would be added as appointments are filled.

13 outbreaks active

The health unit reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and 427 cases are active.

Of the new cases announced Monday, 20 are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, four were community acquired, one is outbreak related and 16 are under investigation.

There are nine workplace outbreaks, including:

Two in Leamington's agriculture sector.

One in Tecumseh's construction sector.

One in Lakeshore's food and beverage sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage sector.

Three in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

There are also outbreaks active at Southwest Detention Centre, Ecole Secondaire Catholique l'Essor, Parkwood Gospel Church and Extendicare Southwood Lakes.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health announced five new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are 73 COVID-19 cases active overall in Sarnia-Lambton.

Chatham-Kent, which reported 14 new cases since its last update on Friday, has 39 active COVID-19 cases.