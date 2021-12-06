Dad does dirty job to see his daughter

Many say they'll do just about anything for their child. Jeremy Markham is actually doing it.

He came up with the idea to start Mr. Pooper Scooper, a business that picks up dog poop, to make extra money to see his three-year-old daughter Blakely in Winnipeg. Her mom moved there with Blakely a few months after she was born.

"It's just been it's been hard, you know, trying to to live my life here with with my family, with bills and all that," he said.

Markham has been able to see his daughter two times a month for the past two years. He worked as a personal trainer and a car dealership but was laid off and in March decided to share a post on social media asking if anyone needed his pooper-scooper services. Later that month he posted about the support he got on his new business adventure.

This post on Facebook got the attention of many, in turn making Mr. Pooper Scooper a full time job for Jeremy Markham. (Facebook/Mr. Pooper Scooper)

Although Markham is staying positive, he's dealt with hardships. Ten years ago he had a son, Cruz. At just three months old he died from a heart condition.

"That was really, really tough. From that point on, I've always wanted to be a dad. It's always been very important to me," he said. "I didn't know if I was ever going to be a dad again, so being in the position, I am now with Blakely. Yeah, I just I just love being a dad and I love what Mr. Pooper Scooper has allowed me to do."

I had to dig deep and do things that maybe sometimes you don't want to do, but when you do these things, opportunity happen. - Jeremy Markham

Markham had worked at a car dealership, but quit because his business started to grow. Mr. Pooper Scooper has more than 20 clients which keeps him busy. Markham adds that many of the clients have become good friends, some even having him over for dinner.

"The customer service that we provide and then they see where this business started and they appreciate, respect that, you know, just just trying to get a hustle on to see my daughter and to where the business has grown."

The message from Markham spoke to Jeff Garton. He is the co-owner of Mr. Pooper Scooper. They met in a gym and share similar stories. Hearing that Markham was doing this to see his child made him want to help.

Jeremy Markham says he didn't know if he would be a father again after losing his young son to heart condition. Now he owns and operates Mr. Pooper Scooper, picking up dog poop in order to make money to see his daughter in Winnipeg. (Provided by Jeremy Markham)

"A a lot of people say, like they'll do anything for their children. I'll go pick up garbage in the streets. I'll go clean toilets. When Jeremy actually said he's doing it, stepping up, not just talk, he's actually doing it and inspired me to help him out," he said.

Markham hopes his business will inspire his daughter to go out and do what makes her happy.

"I want her to know that. You could do anything that you want to put your mind to. I want her to know that. Dad did this because I was in the position where, I had to dig deep and do things that maybe sometimes you don't want to do, but when you do these things, opportunity happen."