Investigation underway after Chatham-Kent EMS workers use ambulance as moving truck

A photo shared on social media shows two EMS workers in Chatham-Kent putting a pool table into an ambulance.

According to Jacqueline Zonneville with Medavie EMS Ontario, the company is looking into the incident that happened on Nov. 29.

Medavie EMS is a company that supplies Chatham-Kent with paramedic staff.

"We are proud of the work our paramedics do, every day, to deliver critical health care services — especially given the additional challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic," reads the statement.

A Chatham-Kent EMS worker is seen putting a pool table into the back of an ambulance. (Facebook/LauraSteve Carter-Ringuette)

Medavie continued to say that they understand and share the disappointment expressed by those in the community and that they take these matters very seriously.

"We are formally reviewing the details surrounding this incident to ensure appropriate actions are taken," reads the statement.

Zonneville said the matter is a personnel one and would not be able to comment further on the matter.