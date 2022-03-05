How Windsor's Polish community is supporting Ukrainians

Between raising funds and putting up signs, Windsor's Polish community is standing up to support Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing ongoing attacks from Russia.

The Polish Club in Windsor is holding a fundraising event Saturday with proceeds going to Lubycza Królewska — a town near the Poland-Ukraine border that has been accepting refugees, according to the club.

It's been over a week since Russia began its broad-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces continue to press their attack on towns and cities across the country, including Kharkiv, the country's second-biggest city, and its capital, Kyiv.

"We cannot be on the sideline," said Polish Club president Malgorzata Holec.

"The town is rather small, it's about 5,000 people and the number of refugees is growing daily so they are working very hard, volunteers and the town and people from other cities are working hard to make sure they get the shelter, basic needs met."

Holec told CBC News this is the most important cause she has fought for and been a part of.

"I am emotional about it, absolutely. I grew up with people who were right on the border where Ukrainians and Polish and we simply live together in harmony," she said.

"And now when our neighbours need our help we are there to help. I'm really proud of my country I am proud of being Polish today."

Sign in Windsor outside of Greg Hanaka's business in Sandwich Towne. (Michael Evans/CBC)

Tickets are $25 for the pasta dinner and it runs between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Windsor dentist says Putin can 'kiss my maple leaf'

In Sandwich Towne, dentist Greg Hanaka put a sign in front of his business that reads, "Pray for Ukraine, pray for peace, Putin ... Kiss my Maple Leaf."

Hanaka, who is half Polish, told CBC News that he wants to show support for Ukrainians.

"We're angry at Putin who has literally taken the world and is strangling it and we're sad for the Ukrainian people. Anybody who kills children, kills women indiscriminately and for what?" he said.

"Putin can kiss my maple leaf."

He said lately he has woken up in the middle of the night just to turn on the news and see what is happening.

"We feel every time the bomb goes off you shudder another life, another property, another stab in the heart," he said.