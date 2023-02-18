Copernicus was born 550 years ago. A new exhibit honours his big role in scientific history
Polish ambassador in Windsor for unveiling of new exhibit at Leddy Library
The University of Windsor is hosting a new exhibit in celebration of scientist Nicolaus Copernicus.
Witold Dzielski, the Polish ambassador to Canada, was on hand Friday at Leddy Library for the unveiling of the National Inauguration of the Copernicus Jubilee.
"This renaissance man was one of the greatest minds in history," he said.
Feb. 19 marks the 550th anniversary of the birth of Copernicus, the Polish astronomer known for theorizing correctly that the planets revolve around the sun.
This year is also the 480th anniversary of his death, Dzielski said
The Leddy Library is hosting the exhibit, which shows why Copernicus is considered the father of modern astronomy, in collaboration with Windsor's Polish community.
Dzielski was among several dignitaries taking part in the festivities.
"I'm so proud that this exhibit is here," said Dominik Roszak, vice chair of the World Polonia Council, and first vice president of the Canadian-Polish Congress. "It will be travelling around the world. It will be going to Poland. It will be going across Canada. This is such a great opportunity to share this wonderful person's biography and accomplishments around the world."
Polonia liaison librarian, Pascal Calarco, said he couldn't help but smile.
"The Leddy Library and the Polonia community have collaborated to present dozens of exhibits over the years," Calarco said. "These events compliment the comprehensive Polonia Collection available at Leddy Library that has been generously supported by the Polonia community."
The display is available for public viewing from 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18.
Once it leaves Windsor, the Copernicus display will head to Edmonton, Toronto, and Ottawa. Later in 2023, it will be presented to the Polish Senate.
