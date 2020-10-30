Police investigate stabbing with 'multiple victims' in Walkerville

Windsor police are investigating a stabbing in Walkerville, according to a news release.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. Thursday at 1325 Pierre St. Police on scene report that there were "multiple victims" but wouldn't say how many.

Police had the 1300 block of Pierre, which is just south of Ottawa Street, cordoned off with caution tape.

Police say the injuries to the victims are non-life threatening and the victims were transported to hospital.

They had no information about a possible suspect or suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

