Police release video, seek man who punched store clerk

Windsor police have released a video they hope will help them find a suspect involved in an assault.

Police say it happened Wednesday, July 12 at a store on Tecumseh Road East near McDougall Avenue.

An unknown man went into the store at about 5:25 p.m. A woman approached an employee, and told them the man had touched her daughter inappropriately.

Another store employee approached the man and asked him to leave. The man allegedly punched the employee in the face, causing him to fall down. The employee's injuries were non life-threatening.

The man then fled the store, running west toward McDougall Avenue.

Police are asking the public to help identify the man. They are also looking to speak with the female — possibly in her late teens — who was touched inappropriately. She left the scene prior to speaking with officers.