Police searching for two men after convenience store robbery

Windsor police are searching for two men in connection with a convenience store robbery.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of University Avenue West about 4:30 a.m. Monday.

An investigation revealed two male suspects entered the store with their faces covered and approached two employees.

One of the suspects brandished a hammer or axe and demanded cash. Both suspects fled the store with money and cigarettes. The employees were not injured as a result of the incident.

The two suspects were last seen running — barefoot — south on Oak Street towards Wyandotte Street West.

One of the suspects is described as a white male standing six-feet-tall, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a green symbol in the front, black shorts, a black tuque, sunglasses and a black backpack.

The other suspect is described as a white male standing six-feet-tall, wearing a black sweatshirt with a blue Adidas t-shirt, baseball hat, red bandana covering his face, pair of sunglasses and red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.