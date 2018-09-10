Downtown patrol officers nab break and enter suspect scaling drainpipe

A man scaling down a drainpipe caught the attention of Windsor police.

Officers looked up and noticed what appeared to be the handle of a handgun protruding from the eavestrough.

It happened last Thursday night on Pelissier Street while the officers were on routine patrol.

When the man got down to the ground, he was arrested.

The item on the roof turned out to be a toy gun.

But officers saw that a window on the building had been broken. The man was also in possession of suspected break and enter tools.

A 38-year-old man was charged with break and enter.

More from CBC Windsor: