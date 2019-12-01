Police responded to situation on Ambassador Bridge Sunday afternoon

Windsor Police responded to a situation at the Ambassador Bridge Sunday afternoon involving "a couple of parties" who came to Canada from the United States, according to the Staff Sergeant on duty.

Few details are being released about what exactly happened, but police say there was "no incident" on the bridge or off the bridge on the Canadian side. However, Windsor Police could not comment on whether or not there was an incident on the American side of the crossing.

A webcam shot of the Canadian side of the bridge from around 3:30 p.m. shows a parked police cruiser as well as what appears to be police tape and a vehicle at one of the Canadian entrance booths.

At the Ambassador Bridge, Windsor police say they are dealing with a couple of parties who have come from the US but wouldn’t comment further on the situation. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/JiTyvD0ZeI">pic.twitter.com/JiTyvD0ZeI</a> —@KatGeorgieva

Stan Korosec, director of security and Canadian government relations for the Canadian Transit Company said an ambulance was called to the Windsor side of the bridge because of a "medical emergency."

A spokesperson for the Canada Border-Services Agency said it was a "police matter" and did not offer any further details.

Wait times for travellers crossing the bridge both ways were sitting at about 45 minutes Sunday afternoon.