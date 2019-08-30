Police raid suspected illegal cannabis dispensary in Windsor, two charged

A police raid on a suspected illegal cannabis dispensary Thursday resulted in charges filed against two individuals.

According to an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) media release, members of the OPP's provincial joint forces cannabis enforcement team, the OPP Essex County community street crime unit and Windsor police conducted a raid Thursday at an alleged cannabis dispensary in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road.

"A quantity of cannabis and related cannabis products, electronics and Canadian currency were seized," according to police.

A 39-year-old Windsor woman was charged with unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of sale. She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 7.

A 46-year-old Windsor man — the property's landlord — was also charged with providing a permit for a premises to be used in relation to the "sale or distribution of cannabis."

Police didn't provide a court date for the landlord.