Roads open following 'active police investigation' at Mercer Street and Elliot Street

Windsor police confirmed in a Wednesday tweet that roads are now open following an "active police investigation" at a home on Mercer Street and Elliot Street.

Police previously said the home in in the 800 block of Mercer Street, adding there's no direct threat to public safety.

Update: The roadways closed due to the active police investigation in and around the 800 block of Mercer Street are now open. Thank-you for your patience and understanding. Case 19-84183<br>^SB<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TogetherWeWorkToKeepOurCommunitiesSafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TogetherWeWorkToKeepOurCommunitiesSafe</a> —@WindsorPolice

A separate Wednesday tweet from the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), reported Windsor police were on Catarqui Street because Howard Avenue and Mercer Street, as well as Mercer Street between Tuscarora Street and Broadhead Street, as well as Elliot Street between MacDougall Street and Howard Avenue.

Students at Frank W. Begley Public School were affected by the incident. The GECDSB said students and parents dropped off in the affected areas will be contacted by "student transportation" with pick-up information.

Police presence in 800 block of Mercer Street for an active investigation. No direct threat to public safety. Please avoid area until further notice.<br>Case 19-84183^SB <a href="https://t.co/hgJzfW6gQw">pic.twitter.com/hgJzfW6gQw</a> —@WindsorPolice

The GECDSB said students from Giles Campus French Immersion Public School and Prince Edward Public School would be dismissed "as usual."

Earlier this year, Windsor police attended to a firearms call at the same residence in the 800 block of Mercer Street.

Police ultimately charged three individuals connected to the firearms calls.