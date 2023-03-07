Windsor police search E.C. Row Expressway area for evidence in woman's disappearance

The Windsor Police Service is present along the E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor, Ont. as officers look for evidence in the disappearance of Krystine Scott.

Police have been present around the area since Monday, but did not say why until earlier today.

"Our team will be present along the north side of E.C. Row between Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard from noon until approximately 4 p.m. Please slow down and use caution if driving through this area," police said in a Facebook post.

Officers and canine units were seen searching the area.

The 30-year-old woman was last seen in November 2021 and was reported missing by family and friends in February, according to police.

Officers and canine units were seen in the area of the E.C. Row Expressway between Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard. (Michael Evans/CBC)

In October of last year, police started offering up to $20,000 to anyone providing information that led to them finding Scott.

They said it was out of character for her to leave without a trace and not reach out to family or friends for special occasions.

Scott did not have a fixed address, according to police. (Jennifer La Grassa)

"We've exhausted leads, we've searched buildings, we've had open ground searches, we've had follow-up interviews – multiple interviews on persons that have become involved in this case – and still no definitive information on the whereabouts of Krystine have come up," said Staff Sgt. Ted Novak at the time.

Although police said they cannot share any further information at this time, they are still asking for the public's assistance in determining Scott's whereabouts.