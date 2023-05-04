New police-nurse pilot program aims to help people with substance challenges
The program hopes to guide individuals struggling with substance abuse towards adequate care
A new pilot called the Nurse and Police Team (NPT) program was launched in Windsor Thursday.
Jason Bellaire, Windsor police chief, said that the program will allow officers to use their resources more efficiently.
"The NPT program's goal is to deliver immediate care and connect individuals in need with the appropriate support services," Bellaire said at a press conference at Windsor Police Headquarters this morning. "Personally, I can't overstate how excited we are to once again partner with Windsor Regional hospital to help provide assistance to our vulnerable population, while improving overall service delivery across the community."
The pilot will launch on May 12, 2023, and run for three months, when it will be assessed for effectiveness. Officer-nurse teams will work on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
A long time in the making
In January, a pilot project was commenced that aimed to reduce police waiting times in ER. That pilot, Windsor police claim, has been very successful. The new NPT pilot aims to reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorders.
David Musyj, president of Windsor Regional Hospital, said that the partnership could provide an intervention before individuals have to face emergency care.
Musyj added that this is not a clinical service that their team, as an acute care organization, normally provides, but rather aim is to intervene with individuals at times when they are most likely to come into contact with emergency services.
"It's going to take all of us working together to address the situations we face as a community and, technically, as a nation right now," he said.
Registered nurse Abbas Haider, who will be working in the program, said that NPT teams will alleviate strains on hospital resources.
"Unfortunately, for these individuals, they have nowhere else to go during the evening or on the weekends ... We will be helping these individuals with mental health and addictions."