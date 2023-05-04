A new pilot called the Nurse and Police Team (NPT) program was launched in Windsor Thursday.

The program aims to more effectively respond to non-emergency, substance-use related incidents. It will also steer people away from the criminal justice system, as well as hospital emergency rooms. Police officers will be paired with Nurses from Windsor Regional Hospital to provide immediate care and referrals to services to individuals requiring intervention before they go to the ER.

Jason Bellaire, Windsor police chief, said that the program will allow officers to use their resources more efficiently.

"The NPT program's goal is to deliver immediate care and connect individuals in need with the appropriate support services," Bellaire said at a press conference at Windsor Police Headquarters this morning. "Personally, I can't overstate how excited we are to once again partner with Windsor Regional hospital to help provide assistance to our vulnerable population, while improving overall service delivery across the community."

David Musyj said the program represents an exciting collaboration with the Windsor police force. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

The pilot will launch on May 12, 2023, and run for three months, when it will be assessed for effectiveness. Officer-nurse teams will work on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

A long time in the making

In January, a pilot project was commenced that aimed to reduce police waiting times in ER. That pilot, Windsor police claim, has been very successful. The new NPT pilot aims to reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorders.

David Musyj, president of Windsor Regional Hospital, said that the partnership could provide an intervention before individuals have to face emergency care.

"The nursing team members and the Windsor Police service's partners are going to work together to help address substance abuse and related mental health incidents before someone might need emergency services by reaching out to these individuals where they're at," he said.

Musyj added that this is not a clinical service that their team, as an acute care organization, normally provides, but rather aim is to intervene with individuals at times when they are most likely to come into contact with emergency services.

"It's going to take all of us working together to address the situations we face as a community and, technically, as a nation right now," he said.

Abbas Haider hopes that the program will help to alleviate pressures on ER departments by assisting individuals with resources they need. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Registered nurse Abbas Haider, who will be working in the program, said that NPT teams will alleviate strains on hospital resources.

"We have seen it in many cases where we are treating individuals who otherwise could have had earlier treatment or interventions that could have prevented them from coming into the ER," Haider said.

"Unfortunately, for these individuals, they have nowhere else to go during the evening or on the weekends ... We will be helping these individuals with mental health and addictions."