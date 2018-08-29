A Windsor police officer is in Calgary this week as one of the delegates at the International Association of Women Police conference.

It's an opportunity for Insp. Tammy Fryer to network with other female officers across Canada who have shared similar experiences working in a male-dominated field.

Fryer said Windsor's low number of female officers is not that much different from police forces in other cities.

"A lot of agencies are struggling. I know we refer to it as a boys club." Fryer said. "I think every organization has a boys club. It's about how women break that boys club or become a part of it to create some positive change."

Women from police forces around the globe listen attentively during the International Association of Women Police conference in Calgary Sunday. (Audrey Neveu/Radio-Canada)

The biggest takeaway from the conference, she said, is learning how issues of diversity and inclusion in police forces span worldwide.

"When you talk about some of these issues with women from Australia, Ghana, the Ukraine, Norway [and] Trinidad, it's empowering to know that we're all experiencing the same issues. But together, we're trying to be stronger," she said.

In the near future, the Windsor Police Service will have to hire a new chief. Fryer said it doesn't matter to her if the hired individual is a man or woman, as long as they can do the job.

"It should be somebody that has actually earned the position, worked their entire career, has integrity, has the respect of the members and will do good things for the organization," she said, adding the chief is responsible for ensuring the force is "gender-inclusive, fair and equitable."

The International Association of Women Police was founded in 1915, and this is the first year the conference, which runs until Thursday, is being held in Calgary.

Fryer said she'll be bringing much of the knowledge she gained from the conference back to Windsor's police force.