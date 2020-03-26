Skip to Main Content
Police charge Windsor woman with manslaughter in relation to fentanyl overdose death
Police charge Windsor woman with manslaughter in relation to fentanyl overdose death

For the first time, the Windsor Police Service has charged a person with manslaughter after someone died of an overdose.

Police say a man overdosed on fentanyl in February. (Tom Addison/CBC)

A month ago, police responded to a call and found a man dead at a home.

Investigators determined he died of a fentanyl overdose.

Following interviews, reviewing security camera footage and executing search warrants, police identified a suspect in the case as being responsible for providing the fatal drug to the deceased person.

On March 20, police arrested a 32-year-old woman.

She's been charged with manslaughter, trafficking a controlled substance and failure to comply with a release order.

