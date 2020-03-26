Police charge Windsor woman with manslaughter in relation to fentanyl overdose death

For the first time, the Windsor Police Service has charged a person with manslaughter after someone died of an overdose.

A month ago, police responded to a call and found a man dead at a home.

Investigators determined he died of a fentanyl overdose.

Following interviews, reviewing security camera footage and executing search warrants, police identified a suspect in the case as being responsible for providing the fatal drug to the deceased person.

On March 20, police arrested a 32-year-old woman.

She's been charged with manslaughter, trafficking a controlled substance and failure to comply with a release order.

