Police make arrest after road rage incident
Police have arrested one person after a road rage incident Saturday.
A firearm was possibly involved
Around 6 p.m., officers responded to Cabana Road and Division Road for reports of road rage with a possible firearm.
Officers discovered the driver of a black Chevy Cruze pulled in front of a black Ford Focus and stopped, blocking the Focus from leaving the area.
Vehicle occupants exited their cars and confronted each other. The suspect allegedly brandished a black firearm, and then kicked a side view mirror off the Focus.
Police identified the suspect and located him around 9 p.m., driving a different vehicle.
No firearm was recovered.