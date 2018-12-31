Police make arrest after road rage incident

Police have arrested one person after a road rage incident Saturday.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to Cabana Road and Division Road for reports of road rage with a possible firearm.

Officers discovered the driver of a black Chevy Cruze pulled in front of a black Ford Focus and stopped, blocking the Focus from leaving the area.

Vehicle occupants exited their cars and confronted each other. The suspect allegedly brandished a black firearm, and then kicked a side view mirror off the Focus.

Police identified the suspect and located him around 9 p.m., driving a different vehicle.

No firearm was recovered.