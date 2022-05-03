WARNING: This story contains a reference to a possible suicide and intimate partner violence.

Police in LaSalle, Ont., have identified the body of the suspect in the homicide in March of 34-year-old Amanda Lyons.

Investigators believed Blair Lyons, Amanda's husband, died after he jumped from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River, police said after her body was found in the family home..

In a news release Tuesday, police said a boater had located a body in the Detroit River on Monday morning between the bridge in Windsor and Fighting Island.

Police have determined it was Blair Lyons, 34.

On the morning of March 19, police located a vehicle owned by the couple that had been abandoned on the bridge. Officers then went to the couple's Sugarwood Crescent home to do a wellness check, and found the home's front door open and the body of the mother of three young children inside.

"Through investigation, detectives identified Amanda's husband, Blair Lyons, as being responsible for her homicide," police said at the time.

Police said families of both Amanda and Blair have been notified of the discovery of the body, and they're asking the public for privacy.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: