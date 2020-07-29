Police name 29-year-old Leamington shooting suspect

Police have identified 29-year-old Talita Isola Campbell who is suspected to be involved in the shooting of a 39-year-old woman in Leamington.

On Wednesday, a police report said investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Campbell, who is a resident of Windsor. Campbell is wanted for attempted murder and other firearm-related offences.

"This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," the police report said.

Police believe that Campbell was involved in a July 19 incident where a woman was found with a gunshot wound on Robinson Street in Leamington around 1:30 a.m.

EMS sent the woman to a local hospital to be treated for the injury, which police said is non-life threatening.

Campbell is described is described as having brown skin, with a height of 5' 4" and a medium build, according to police. She was last seen wearing glasses, black pants, a dark shirt and had her hair in a ponytail.

She is known to use an alias of Sam or Samantha Smith.

Police said that Campbell has ties in Windsor and the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information about Campbell's whereabouts are asked to contact the OPP's Leamington Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.