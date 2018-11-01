'Active police investigation' closes Windsor intersection
Police have not confirmed the exact nature of the investigation, but said there is no threat to public safety.
An active police investigation has closed off a Windsor intersection.
Officers are at the corner of Giles Boulevard and McDougall Street, and are expected to be there until about noon.
