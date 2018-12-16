Skip to Main Content
Windsor police investigating two stabbings in two nights

Two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

On Friday, a man was stabbed outside of this downtown beer store and taken to hospital. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating two downtown stabbing incidents that took place over the course of this weekend, sending two men to hospital. 

On Friday night, a man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing outside the beer store at Goyeau Street and Elliot Street, police have confirmed.

Police said the man was injured in his abdomen area, and the male suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Windsor police are investigating two stabbings that occurred over the weekend. One happened on Friday, the other on Saturday. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

On Saturday night, around 6 p.m., police say they responded to a stabbing at Caron Avenue and Park Street W. 

One man is in custody and has been charged with assault with a weapon. 

According to police, the man who was stabbed was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

