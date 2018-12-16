Windsor police investigating two stabbings in two nights
Police are investigating two downtown stabbing incidents that took place over the course of the weekend.
Two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating two downtown stabbing incidents that took place over the course of this weekend, sending two men to hospital.
On Friday night, a man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing outside the beer store at Goyeau Street and Elliot Street, police have confirmed.
Police said the man was injured in his abdomen area, and the male suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon.
On Saturday night, around 6 p.m., police say they responded to a stabbing at Caron Avenue and Park Street W.
One man is in custody and has been charged with assault with a weapon.
According to police, the man who was stabbed was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.