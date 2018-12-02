Skip to Main Content
Windsor Police investigating attempted murder after man hit by SUV

Windsor Police investigating attempted murder after man hit by SUV

Police are investigating after a man was hit by an SUV in east Windsor.

Incident happened at Hawthorne Dr. near Lauzon Pkwy. on Saturday afternoon

CBC News ·
Police say one man was taken to hospital after he was hit by an SUV in east Windsor. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Windsor Police confirm one person is in custody for attempted murder, after a man was hit by an SUV in east Windsor on Saturday. 

The incident took place around 3 p.m. on Hawthorne Drive near Lauzon Parkway.

The man was taken to hospital and is still in critical condition.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

More Windsor news:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|