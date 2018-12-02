Windsor Police investigating attempted murder after man hit by SUV
Police are investigating after a man was hit by an SUV in east Windsor.
Incident happened at Hawthorne Dr. near Lauzon Pkwy. on Saturday afternoon
Windsor Police confirm one person is in custody for attempted murder, after a man was hit by an SUV in east Windsor on Saturday.
The incident took place around 3 p.m. on Hawthorne Drive near Lauzon Parkway.
The man was taken to hospital and is still in critical condition.
The major crimes unit is investigating.