Police investigate 'serious' train collision in downtown Chatham

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a train collision that happened early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews attended the scene just before 6 a.m. in response to a "serious collision involving a train" in the downtown Chatham area near William Street.

Multiple rail crossings in the area were closed following the collision, but police said they were reopened as of 11 a.m.

The traffic unit has taken over the investigation.

Police said they will release more information as it becomes available.