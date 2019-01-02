Skip to Main Content
Police investigating fatal New Year's Day collision

Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Walker Road.

The intersection was closed overnight for accident reconstruction

CBC News ·
The crash involved two vehicles. (Submitted)

Walker at Grand Marais Road East was closed Tuesday night after a two-car collision around 8 p.m. 

A grey Chevrolet Cavalier and a black Chevrolet Trax were involved. 

One adult male driver was found unconscious and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died in hospital. 

The two passengers of the second vehicle were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The road re-opened around 2:30 a.m.

