Police investigating fatal New Year's Day collision

Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Walker Road.

Walker at Grand Marais Road East was closed Tuesday night after a two-car collision around 8 p.m.

walker at grand marais rd. e is closed due to an accident. traffic is being re-routed so it is best to avoid the area <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQGtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQGtraffic</a> ^00254 —@WindsorPolice

A grey Chevrolet Cavalier and a black Chevrolet Trax were involved.

One adult male driver was found unconscious and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died in hospital.

The two passengers of the second vehicle were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road re-opened around 2:30 a.m.