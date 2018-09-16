Police investigating fatal collision in Sarnia

Sarnia police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

On Saturday, police were dispatched to an accident involving one motor vehicle and the pedestrian at the intersection of Christina Street and Maxwell Street.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was first taken to Blue Water Health by responders for medical treatment, and then moved to Victoria Hospital in London, Ont., for further treatment.

The pedestrian has since died as a result of his injuries, police confirmed on Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.