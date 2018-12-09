Skip to Main Content
Police investigating after business robbed on Saturday night

Police investigating after business robbed on Saturday night

A commercial business was robbed Saturday night at 5400 Wyandotte Street E., Windsor Police confirm.

Two male suspects are outstanding, police say

CBC News ·
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the robbery. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

A commercial business was robbed Saturday night at 5400 Wyandotte Street E., Windsor Police confirm. 

Officers received a call at about 8 p.m.

According to police, two male suspects took "a quantity" of money, though the exact amount was not specified.

The two male suspects are still outstanding, police said.

The incident is under investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

More Windsor news:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories