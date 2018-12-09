Police investigating after business robbed on Saturday night
A commercial business was robbed Saturday night at 5400 Wyandotte Street E., Windsor Police confirm.
Officers received a call at about 8 p.m.
According to police, two male suspects took "a quantity" of money, though the exact amount was not specified.
The two male suspects are still outstanding, police said.
The incident is under investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.