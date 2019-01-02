Police find body of missing Windsor man after 50 days

Family members of Murray "Gus" Banfill were informed Tuesday that his body had been found.

According to grandson Jacob Banfill, police located Murray's body in the water near Dieppe Gardens around 6 a.m. Jan. 1.

Jacob Banfill says the body was identified using tattoos.

Family members held a Christmas balloon send-off for Murray Banfill. (Terri Banfill/Facebook)

"We are shocked that it was him, but we are happy we have closure," said Jacob Banfill in a Facebook message to CBC Windsor.

"I cannot thank everyone in Windsor enough for their support in finding my missing grandpa."

Murray Banfill had been last seen Nov. 12. Some of his belongings were found near Riverside Drive East and Strabane Avenue.

Family members launched search parties up and down the riverfront in hopes of finding him.

Daughter Terri Banfill wrote this message on her Facebook page: