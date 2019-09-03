SIU investigating collision between police cruiser and mobility scooter
The 87-year-old scooter operator was transported to hospital for treatment of a serious injury
Six Special Investigation Unit investigators have been assigned to the Labour Day collision between a police cruiser and mobility scooter in Windsor, Ont.
Around 9:30 a.m., a Windsor police officer operating the cruiser turned left from McDougall Street onto Wyandotte Street East, where they collided with the mobility scooter.
The 87-year-old scooter operator was transported to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.
Of the six investigators, one is a collision reconstructionist and two are forensic investigators.
The roadway was closed until about 11 p.m. for investigation.
The SIU is asking anyone with information or video evidence to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.
Windsor police are not permitted to release more information about the incident while the SIU investigates.
Police did say that the involved officer was not injured.
