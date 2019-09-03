Skip to Main Content
SIU investigating collision between police cruiser and mobility scooter
Windsor

SIU investigating collision between police cruiser and mobility scooter

Six Special Investigation Unit investigators have been assigned to the Labour Day collision between a police cruiser and mobility scooter in Windsor, Ont. 

The 87-year-old scooter operator was transported to hospital for treatment of a serious injury

CBC News ·
SIU is investigating after a Windsor Police Services cruiser hit a mobility scooter. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

Six Special Investigation Unit investigators have been assigned to the Labour Day collision between a police cruiser and mobility scooter in Windsor, Ont. 

Around 9:30 a.m., a Windsor police officer operating the cruiser turned left from McDougall Street onto Wyandotte Street East, where they collided with the mobility scooter.

The 87-year-old scooter operator was transported to hospital for treatment of a serious injury. 

Of the six investigators, one is a collision reconstructionist and two are forensic investigators.

Wyandotte Street was closed at McDougall Avenue for the police investigation. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

The roadway was closed until about 11 p.m. for investigation. 

The SIU is asking anyone with information or video evidence to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

Windsor police are not permitted to release more information about the incident while the SIU investigates.

Police did say that the involved officer was not injured.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.