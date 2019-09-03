SIU investigating collision between police cruiser and mobility scooter

Six Special Investigation Unit investigators have been assigned to the Labour Day collision between a police cruiser and mobility scooter in Windsor, Ont.

Around 9:30 a.m., a Windsor police officer operating the cruiser turned left from McDougall Street onto Wyandotte Street East, where they collided with the mobility scooter.

The 87-year-old scooter operator was transported to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

Of the six investigators, one is a collision reconstructionist and two are forensic investigators.

Wyandotte Street was closed at McDougall Avenue for the police investigation. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

The roadway was closed until about 11 p.m. for investigation.

The SIU is asking anyone with information or video evidence to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision yesterday in Windsor that resulted in injuries to an 87-year-old man. The collision was between a cruiser and mobility scooter. <a href="https://t.co/1IDBpUfsu7">https://t.co/1IDBpUfsu7</a> —@SIUOntario

Windsor police are not permitted to release more information about the incident while the SIU investigates.

Police did say that the involved officer was not injured.