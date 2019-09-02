Central Windsor intersection closed after police cruiser hits electric scooter

Wyandotte Street in the vicinity of McDougall Avenue is closed for a police investigation.

A Windsor police cruiser hit an electric scooter, according to residents at the scene.

There is no word on injuries or when the road will reopen.

Windsor police had no immediate comment.