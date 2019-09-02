Skip to Main Content
Central Windsor intersection closed after police cruiser hits electric scooter
Windsor

Police have closed Wyandotte Street at McDougall Avenue.

There is no word on injuries or when the road will reopen

CBC News ·
Wyandotte Street is closed at McDougall Avenue as police investigate. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

Wyandotte Street in the vicinity of McDougall Avenue is closed for a police investigation.

A Windsor police cruiser hit an electric scooter, according to residents at the scene.

There is no word on injuries or when the road will reopen.

Windsor police had no immediate comment. 

A Windsor police cruiser hit an electric scooter, according to residents at the scene. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)
