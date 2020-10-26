Arrest made in Windsor's October shootings

Windsor police have made an arrest in connection with the shootings that have occurred across different areas of Windsor in October.

Five different homes were targeted in five separate shootings last month. In a news conference Wednesday morning, police Chief Pam Mizuno said some of the shootings were related.

"I think we do have a handle on them," said Mizuno. "Some are connected and some aren't," adding that some are drug related.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge told CBC News the details of the arrest are part of an ongoing investigation, but he did say the person arrested had been charged earlier for an illegally possessed firearm.

Overall, Mizuno said crime downtown has been relatively low during the height of the lockdown from the COVID-19 pandemic, but acknowledged there has been an uptick lately.

"Things go in waves. Sometimes we do get spikes and ebbs and flows with shootings and any type of crime like that," said Mizuno.

Mayor Drew Dilkens presented Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno with a plaque recognizing the efforts of police during the COVID-19 pandemic this year. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

She said the pandemic did lead to a a change in the type of crimes committed this year.

"With the businesses shuttered there was a spike in some break and enter activity which we addressed very early on and quickly," said Mizuno.

Crime Prevention Week

Mizuno's remarks were made during a news conference in which Mayor Drew Dilkens honoured the work of the police service during the pandemic, as part of Crime Prevention Week.

Mizuno said the pandemic has led the police to undertake some new measures to prevent crime, including virtual and online communications.

"We've increased our patrols in vulnerable areas and we've used targeted social media campaigns to highlight effective crime prevention tactics," said Mizuno.

Crime Prevention Week continues until Saturday.