How the Windsor Police Services Board handled a 9-1-1 call from the chief's home leaves the "perception of a double standard," according to the Windsor Police Association Board of Directors. Those comments were made in a memo sent to officers on Friday, which has been obtained by CBC News and verified.

"Accountability and transparency do not stop at any rank or role," the memo said. "In fact, we believe it is incumbent on the Chief (Al Frederick) to lead by example; to be forthright and honest, not evasive."

The Windsor Police Association is the union that represents both civilian and sworn members from the rank of cadet to superintendent.

In this instance, it is not the incident that has caused frustration and resentment in the membership. It is the perception of a double standard. - Windsor Police Association Board of Directors

As CBC News was first to report on February 14, there was a 9-1-1 call made from Frederick's home on the morning of Nov. 12. Sources say Deputy Chief Brad Hill and a sergeant investigated the incident and concluded the call "was not of a criminal nature."

On Nov. 20, CBC News began asking Windsor police questions about the incident. The next day, and nine days after the 9-1-1 call, the Windsor Police Services Board requested the OPP to review the Windsor police investigation.

Chief says 'there's nothing to it'

In December, while the OPP investigation was ongoing, CBC News questioned the chief about the incident and he refused to explain what happened or to even acknowledge the 9-1-1 call. "You're questioning the Chief of Police on rumours," he said. And when pressed, he stated "I'm clarifying, there's nothing to it."

"In this instance, it is not the incident that has caused frustration and resentment in the membership," the WPA board said in its memo. "It is the perception of a double standard. We understand the right to fairness, due process and privacy.

"However, we question why it took so long for the Police Services Board to act; and why, in the spirit of accountability and transparency, was nothing communicated directly to this membership despite this incident becoming very public."

No comment from many officials

The OPP review, submitted to the Windsor Police Services Board on January 9th, found "all involved WPS members, both uniform and civilian, responded in an appropriate and proper manner" and that they "followed established policies." However, Mayor Drew Dilkens, and chair of the police board, acknowledged the force's conflict of interest policy is "silent on matters related to the Chief of Police."

Dilkens, other members of the police board and the Windsor Police Service have been unwilling to answer questions from CBC News about the investigation.