Police chief lukewarm to idea of red light cameras in the city

City council is waiting for administration to report on the logistics of installing red light cameras throughout the city — but Police Chief Al Frederick is unsure if they're the right call.

"I just think that if we rely on electronic means of enforcement, you take away that discretion," Frederick said.

"The whole idea of enforcement is to change someone's behavior from speeding, or from traveling though the red light, and sometimes we can do that through an interaction, a positive interaction with that person. And that's where the discretion comes in, and you lose that."

Vehicle owners would end up getting ticketed whether they were the ones driving the car or not, the chief explained, and so it might not have the same level of deterrence as it would if it were an officer conducting that stop.

Critics say the red light cameras do not recognize special circumstances on the road. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

It was Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante who raised the idea of installing red light cameras and photo radars at the last council meeting. He said speed has been an issue brought forward by his constituents.

The goal of the report is to assess how the technology works in other municipalities, evaluate the pros and cons of installing them in Windsor, and determine how much it would cost the city.

Last week, local paralegal Walter Martin told CBC he didn't think cameras would do much to deter offenders.

Instead, he suggested that a larger traffic unit with the police force would be a more effective strategy.