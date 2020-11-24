Chatham-Kent police seek man after victim slashed with machete

Police in Chatham-Kent are looking for a 34-year-old suspect after a man was attacked with a machete on Monday.

According to police, the victim and the suspect had an argument prior to the attack, which took place around 5 p.m.

The suspect retrieved a machete from his vehicle and struck the victim, causing what police described as a five-inch laceration.

The victim was able to drive himself to hospital.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the suspect. He faces charges of aggravated assault, uttering death threats, possession of a dangerous weapon and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

