Onlookers shocked as police arrest suspect near children's baseball practice

It was a scary scene for local parents Wednesday night when a man was tackled by police and a gun recovered just steps away from a children's baseball practice.

Windsorite Jenna Chase brought her two kids to Central Park Wednesday evening and shortly before 7 p.m. noticed a man running through the park pursued by multiple cars. She said she saw the man hop the fence into a baseball diamond.

Believing she was witnessing a crime in progress, Chase said she got someone to call the police — before she and others at the park realized the cars were actually unmarked police vehicles in pursuit of a suspect.

'Police tackled him to the ground'

"I thought right away somebody was just trying to hurt somebody (else) … like I thought somebody was going to get killed right in front of me," Chase said.

"(Police) tackled him to the ground. They arrested him right where he had hopped the fence."

Kids were practicing on the diamond at the time, adding to the confusion with shouts for the people to stop, not realizing the people were police. At the same time, adults were trying to get kids into the dugout and away from what was unfolding.

Windsor police told CBC Windsor Thursday they arrested a 21-year-old man on five weapons charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, after what they said was a brief foot chase through Central Park.

Bystanders at the park Thursday said it was a "scary" incident in what is otherwise a quiet neighbourhood where kids often play baseball.

"I'm a little bit surprised and concerned by that, actually" said Ralph Schumacher. "It's otherwise a very quiet, safe neighbourhood I would think."

Windsor police also said a firearm was recovered by officers.

"In the moment I thought it was just people trying to chase down a kid and beat him up," Chase said. "It didn't sink in until later, you know, what actually happened. So it was scary."

Chase said she didn't see a gun, but the incident has her family concerned.

"My son, who's five — I have a five-year-old and a one-and-a-half year old — he was very scared," Chase said. "So we got home. He was, you know, 'Mom, are the bad guys going to come to our house?' That kind of thing.

"I know they're trained for that kind of thing, but it just seems so crazy and chaotic."