Windsor man charged by police after investigation into sexual assault allegations by minors

A 34-year-old Windsor man has been arrested and charged following a sexual assault investigation that involved victims under the age of 18, Windsor police said in a news release.

The offender, according to police, was "in a position of trust and authority within the community" at the time of the incidents.

The suspect was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference.

The suspect was initially arrested on Sept. 21, 2020, after police received a sexual assault report and investigated.

Police say the investigation remained active and they received information that more victims were likely involved. The investigation led to further charges being laid.

The Special Victims Unit continues to investigate as officers believe there are more victims, police said.