Police arrest 8 men in relation to east-end weapons fight and vehicle assault

Windsor police have arrested eight suspects in relation to a large fight that happened on the city's east end Monday.

Police say they have located the remaining parties involved in the incident, after arresting people earlier in the week.

The fight broke out at about 5 p.m. at the Lube King shop in the 3800 block of Tecumseh Road E.

Police said when they arrived they learned that the fight involved about 15 people with a variety of weapons, and that a vehicle had hit many people. Video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

"I'm just as shocked as everybody who saw the tapes," said Moe Al Latif, who owns Lube King and who was allegedly attacked by the group.

Al Latif said he was stabbed in the back with a knife and was struck on his left hand by something. He spoke to CBC News Tuesday afternoon with his left hand in a cast.

Al Latif said he knew the people who attacked him, but wouldn't say who they were. He said he didn't know what the attack was about, but said whatever they had against him didn't warrant the attack.

"Some of them had knives, sticks, bats," said Al Latif.

Al Latif said the driver of the pickup "saved my life" by driving into the attackers. The video shows the pickup then struck a grey Nissan which was seen parked in the westbound lanes of Tecumseh Road East after the incident.

According to Al Latif, the car belonged to the attackers. Al Latif said he couldn't comment on whether he knew the pickup driver or not due to the ongoing police investigation.

Three people, including Al Latif, were taken to hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries. Two people were arrested for their involvement in the incident.

On Wednesday, Al Latif said he was satisfied that arrests had been made.

Eight adult males from Windsor are facing charges which include aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.