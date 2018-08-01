Police arrest suspect who allegedly punched store employee
Windsor Police say they've arrested a suspect for punching a store employee last month.
A customer complained that the suspect had touched her daughter inappropriately
The incident happened near the corner of Tecumseh Road and McDougall Street, after a customer complained that a man had touched her daughter inappropriately, and the worker asked him to leave.
On Monday, police arrested the 36-year-old suspect on Chatham Street West. Officers learned he had conditions not to be at this location.
He's charged with assault.
Investigators still want to interview the young woman — possibly in her late teens — from the original investigation who left before speaking with police.