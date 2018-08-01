Skip to Main Content
Police arrest suspect who allegedly punched store employee

Police arrest suspect who allegedly punched store employee

Windsor Police say they've arrested a suspect for punching a store employee last month.

A customer complained that the suspect had touched her daughter inappropriately

CBC News ·
Windsor police say they are hoping to talk to the female from the original investigation, who left the scene before speaking to police. (Chris Ensing)

Windsor Police say they've arrested a suspect for punching a store employee last month.

The incident happened near the corner of Tecumseh Road and McDougall Street, after a customer complained that a man had touched her daughter inappropriately, and the worker asked him to leave.

On Monday, police arrested the 36-year-old suspect on Chatham Street West. Officers learned he had conditions not to be at this location.

He's charged with assault.

Investigators still want to interview the young woman — possibly in her late teens — from the original investigation who left before speaking with police. 

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us