Police arrest suspect who allegedly punched store employee

Windsor Police say they've arrested a suspect for punching a store employee last month.

The incident happened near the corner of Tecumseh Road and McDougall Street, after a customer complained that a man had touched her daughter inappropriately, and the worker asked him to leave.

On Monday, police arrested the 36-year-old suspect on Chatham Street West. Officers learned he had conditions not to be at this location.

He's charged with assault.

Investigators still want to interview the young woman — possibly in her late teens — from the original investigation who left before speaking with police.

