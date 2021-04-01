Police make arrest in Windsor arson investigation

Windsor police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old Windsor man as part of an arson investigation.

On March 7, 2021, police responded to a fire at the 900 block of Bridge Avenue. They determined the fire was suspicious and launched an investigation. No one was injured in the fire.

The fire was the start of a series of fires across the city in March.

In a news release sent out Thursday, police said that they located the suspect driving in Windsor and arrested him without incident.

The suspect has been charged with arson, break and enter and two counts of driving while prohibited.

Police say that the arson unit is continuing its investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police.