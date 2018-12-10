Windsor police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery Saturday night.

Both men were wearing ski masks when they entered a business in the 5400 block of Wyandotte Street East near Thompson Boulevard.

Police say one was armed with a "suspected handgun" and the other had what is believed to be bear spray.

They approached the employee in the store and demanded cash, spraying the worker before fleeing the store with money.

The worker got minor injuries that didn't require medical attention.

Police has released descriptions of the two suspects and are looking for them.

One man had what is suspected to be a handgun. (Windsor Police Service)

One man is around six-foot tall, was seen wearing a brown hoodie with a blue and white plaid long-sleeve coat on top. He had on white pants with white writing on the lower half of the leg, brown boots, a ski mask and carrying a can of bear spray.

The second man is around five foot and seven inches, with a big black puffy jacket and grey jogging pants. He was seen wearing black and white Nike shoes, a ski mask and carrying a handgun.