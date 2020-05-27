Point Pelee opens to weekend visitors as of June 13

Point Pelee National Park will reopen to weekend visitors starting June 13, with some limitations.

The park will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to sunset.

Visitors will be able to access the following services and facilities:

Day-use trails, including cycling access on designated trails and pathways, green spaces, picnic areas, and beaches.

Some public washrooms located at Sanctuary, Northwest Beach and the Blue Heron picnic area.

Parking areas at Orientation, Sanctuary, Northwest Beach, and Marsh Boardwalk day-use areas.

Beginning June 1, some Parks Canada spaces will be reopening, but access will vary in different parts of the country according to the Parks Canada website.

Parks Canada said all camping facilities will remain closed until at least June 21 and group activities and public events will be prohibited until further notice. All existing reservations placed prior to June 21 will be refunded and cancelled.

Point Pelee road construction at the north end of the park is concluding June 12. Officials say that is why the park will be closed until June 13, when it is safe for visitors.

Parks Canada is asking Canadians to be cautious and conservative in their use of these places, to observe any regional or Ontario travel restrictions and to respect any closures that are in place.

Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Point Pelee National Park website at www.pc.gc.ca/pelee before they travel to find out what's open and closed and other health and safety information.